Gil M. Labrucherie Purchases 52,631 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) Director Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,039. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.27.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RZLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.