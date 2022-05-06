Gil M. Labrucherie Purchases 52,631 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) Director Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,039. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.27.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RZLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
About Rezolute (Get Rating)
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
