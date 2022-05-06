Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

GIL stock traded down C$1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,966. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$38.91 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.39.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.22.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.