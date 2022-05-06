Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

GIL traded down C$0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.65. 73,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,078. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$38.91 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.39.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

