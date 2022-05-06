Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.22.

Several analysts have commented on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Shares of GIL traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.82. 649,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.39. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$38.91 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.07 million. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

