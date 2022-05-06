Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.92. 857,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,780. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

