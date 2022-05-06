Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 3084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

About Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

