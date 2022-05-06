Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 7,467,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

