Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.95% of Glacier Bancorp worth $59,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,902. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.