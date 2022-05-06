Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GOOD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 217,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,093. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $786.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 163.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

