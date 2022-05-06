Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 2,767,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,902. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.