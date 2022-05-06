GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s first-quarter results were driven by strong momentum across applications & commerce and the core platform. Growing demand for GoDaddy Payments remained a positive. Notably, the company witnessed 70% adoption within the commerce tier of Websites + Marketing and 25% within Managed WordPress. GoDaddy’s growing international revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, increasing commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the constant global supply chain challenges remain concerns. Further, mounting operating expenses owing to rising technology & development investments are headwinds. Additionally, growing competition in the domain, hosting and presence markets remains a risk to its market position.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.90. 28,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,152. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

