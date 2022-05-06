Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.88 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

