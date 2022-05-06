Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 11.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 10,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,946. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67.

