Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $13,697,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.