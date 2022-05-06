GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 71449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GoPro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

