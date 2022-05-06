GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 2,249,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,041. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. GrafTech International has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GrafTech International by 270.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 347,052 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GrafTech International by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 288,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GrafTech International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 213,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,051,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.