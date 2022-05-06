Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

