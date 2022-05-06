Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) CEO Sells $248,480.00 in Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 373,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,300,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after buying an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after buying an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

