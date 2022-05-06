Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 829,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

