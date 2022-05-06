Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.14. 22,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.95.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

