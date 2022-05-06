Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Landstar System worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,577. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

