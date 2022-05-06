Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

OMCL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. 2,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,412. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.