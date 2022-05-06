Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,355 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.