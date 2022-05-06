Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Qualys stock traded down $11.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. 3,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.