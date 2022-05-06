Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.52. 5,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

