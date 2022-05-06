Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Newell Brands worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,409. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

