Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,903 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Evolent Health worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Corre Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

