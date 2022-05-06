Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in CDW by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,781. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

