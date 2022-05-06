Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

