GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 to $2.90 EPS.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 49,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,868. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.