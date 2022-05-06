Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

