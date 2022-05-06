Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.57

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 56 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 38.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 29.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

