Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.35 on Friday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

