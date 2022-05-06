Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 338,268 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $8.56.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Harsco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

