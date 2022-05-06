Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. 10,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.