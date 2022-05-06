Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Alberta Investment Management Sells 8,480,807 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,699. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hayward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Hayward by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

