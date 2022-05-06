Haywood Securities Raises Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Price Target to C$0.90

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE OM opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. Osisko Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,936,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,314,864.90. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock worth $108,250.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

