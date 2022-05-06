HC Wainwright Cuts WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target to $4.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKEY. UBS Group AG increased its position in WISeKey International by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

