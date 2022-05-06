Head-To-Head Contrast: Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) vs. Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Vince’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 0.41 -$32.36 million ($8.04) -0.03 Vince $322.68 million 0.32 -$12.70 million ($1.08) -7.96

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digital Brands Group and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -426.62% N/A -92.08% Vince -3.94% -22.74% -3.79%

Summary

Vince beats Digital Brands Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group (Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. It offers luxury custom and made-to- measure suiting and sportwear, as well as shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, and other products that are made-to-measure under the Harper & Jones brand. The company also offers luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms under the Stateside brand. Digital Brands Group, Inc. sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 62 Vince stores, including 47 company-operated full-price retail stores and 15 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

