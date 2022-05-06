Head-To-Head Contrast: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $80.68 million 1.04 -$62.48 million ($1.71) -0.79 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.77 $6.76 million $0.50 8.20

Alpha Pro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -112.89% -865.36% -42.18% Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94%

Risk and Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sientra and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra currently has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 507.90%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Sientra on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

