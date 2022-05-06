Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00158488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00338452 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00040899 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

