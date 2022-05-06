HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $194.00

HempCoin (THC) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. HempCoin has a market cap of $690,424.17 and $194.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,028.49 or 0.99903053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002698 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,075,467 coins and its circulating supply is 265,940,317 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.