Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 2,169,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

