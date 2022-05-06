Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $28,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of HES traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,042. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

