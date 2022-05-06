Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

