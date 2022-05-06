HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Analysts expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to post $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. HF Sinclair posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HF Sinclair.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,231. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

