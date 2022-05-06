Hiscox’s (HSX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 895 ($11.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.75).

HSX stock opened at GBX 920.40 ($11.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 934.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 903.30. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

