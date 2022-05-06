Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.96 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Hive has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $310.16 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003478 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,330,761 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

