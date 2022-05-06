HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$26.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.