HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.72. 1,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get HNI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. HNI’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,550. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 988.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.